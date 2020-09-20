Comparing Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and UTZ Brands (OTCMKTS:UTZ)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greencore Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greencore Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greencore Group and UTZ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 UTZ Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

UTZ Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given UTZ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and UTZ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.38 $135.32 million $0.81 7.84 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 45.15

Greencore Group has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greencore Group beats UTZ Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets, as well as convenience stores. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

