Comparing ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARKEMA/S and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKEMA/S 0 4 4 0 2.50 ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ARKEMA/S pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. ARKEMA/S pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays out 208.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ARKEMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ARKEMA/S has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARKEMA/S and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKEMA/S 5.05% 8.33% 4.18% ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARKEMA/S and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKEMA/S $9.79 billion 0.90 $608.16 million $9.19 12.55 ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR $6.88 billion 0.39 $1.35 billion $1.24 17.10

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARKEMA/S. ARKEMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARKEMA/S beats ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. Its high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings and water treatment; and products are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry. The company offers coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; maintaining union office workers; providing corporate, labor, and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates two container terminals, including Long Beach Container Terminal in California and Kaohsiung Terminal in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Fortune Crest Inc.

