Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -14.02% -2.89% -0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 725 2782 2561 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million -$4.87 million -64.77
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.55 billion $137.00 million 35.21

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming peers beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: BrightView versus Calavo Growers
Critical Comparison: BrightView versus Calavo Growers
Contrasting Alliance Sports Group & Clarus
Contrasting Alliance Sports Group & Clarus
Critical Review: IKONICS & Ballantyne Strong
Critical Review: IKONICS & Ballantyne Strong
Reviewing Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and Hercules Capital
Reviewing Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and Hercules Capital
vs. Vectrus Head to Head Contrast
vs. Vectrus Head to Head Contrast
Comparing Covalon Technologies and DCC
Comparing Covalon Technologies and DCC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report