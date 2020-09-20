$94.88 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report sales of $94.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.61 million and the lowest is $26.15 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $294.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $180.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: BrightView versus Calavo Growers
Critical Comparison: BrightView versus Calavo Growers
Contrasting Alliance Sports Group & Clarus
Contrasting Alliance Sports Group & Clarus
Critical Review: IKONICS & Ballantyne Strong
Critical Review: IKONICS & Ballantyne Strong
Reviewing Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and Hercules Capital
Reviewing Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and Hercules Capital
vs. Vectrus Head to Head Contrast
vs. Vectrus Head to Head Contrast
Comparing Covalon Technologies and DCC
Comparing Covalon Technologies and DCC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report