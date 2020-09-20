$94.88 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report sales of $94.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.61 million and the lowest is $26.15 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $294.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $180.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

