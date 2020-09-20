$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $25.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $109.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,551.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,779,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

