$314.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $314.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $312.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

TSEM opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,905 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 348,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

