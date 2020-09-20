Critical Review: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.63 $3.83 million ($0.08) -33.13 Penumbra $547.41 million 13.59 $48.46 million $0.98 210.18

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 0.82% -12.85% -1.47% Penumbra 2.02% 1.25% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 Penumbra 0 2 5 0 2.71

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.89%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $231.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Accuray on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

