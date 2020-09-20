Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.68 million and the highest is $72.14 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $293.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $294.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.26 million, with estimates ranging from $296.74 million to $304.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

