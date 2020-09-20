Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $760.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.78 million to $798.10 million. Terex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 827.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Terex by 45.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

