North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 13.2%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) dropped 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 104,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 90,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.