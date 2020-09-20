Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report sales of $19.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $20.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $19.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.30 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $121.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,031,941 shares of company stock worth $22,409,056. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Call Option

Earnings History and Estimates for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

