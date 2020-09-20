$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $12,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 1,961,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

