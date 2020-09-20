Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Wipro stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

