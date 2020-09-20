Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Wipro stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

