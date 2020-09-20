3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.16

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 71869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $644.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.