Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 18.2%

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) were up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 180,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 102,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rio Silver Trading Up 18.2%
Rio Silver Trading Up 18.2%
Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 23.8%
Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 23.8%
Imperial Ginseng Products Shares Gap Down to $0.39
Imperial Ginseng Products Shares Gap Down to $0.39
Vince Shares Gap Down to $6.44
Vince Shares Gap Down to $6.44
Destiny Media Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.80
Destiny Media Technologies Shares Gap Up to $0.80
SunLink Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $1.01
SunLink Health Systems Shares Gap Up to $1.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report