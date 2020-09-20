Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) were up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 180,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 102,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

