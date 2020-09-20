Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 23.8%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s share price was up 23.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 704,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 225,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

