Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Imperial Ginseng Products shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

