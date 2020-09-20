Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $5.74. Vince shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28). Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vince by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

