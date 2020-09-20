Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.87. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.