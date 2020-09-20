SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.12. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,901 shares trading hands.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

