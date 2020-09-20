Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 334,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 291,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Aben Resources Company Profile (CVE:ABN)

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.