Tervita (TSE:TEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Shares of Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 12603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

TEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Get Tervita alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.63.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tervita Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.