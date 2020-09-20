Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 368384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.