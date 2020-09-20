Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.48

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.48 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 299504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.28.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.21%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

