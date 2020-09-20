Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 726688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 million and a PE ratio of -27.34.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony Alvaro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,050,000.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.