exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.84

Shares of exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52.

exactEarth Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for exactEarth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for exactEarth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.