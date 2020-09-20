iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.32

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 478000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Get iLOOKABOUT alerts:

iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.98 million during the quarter.

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.