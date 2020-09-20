Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.01

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 36000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

About Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

