CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.90. CLPS shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get CLPS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.