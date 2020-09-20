Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.60. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a market cap of $216.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.80.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.03).

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 97,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total value of C$839,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,149,782.25. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 323,961 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$599,327.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,870.35. Insiders sold 122,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,647 in the last ninety days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

