AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.44. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

