Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.69. Prosper Gold shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.63.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

