Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.04

Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 17409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.