Head to Head Survey: Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) vs. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A SCWorx $5.55 million 2.57 -$11.31 million N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Village beats SCWorx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

