Comparing Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Canopy Growth (OTCMKTS:CGC)

Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Charlie's has a beta of 6.65, suggesting that its stock price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Charlie's and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67% Canopy Growth -439.18% -21.30% -15.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Charlie's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie's shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie's and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 13 4 1 2.14

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $28.69, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie's.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie's and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie's $22.74 million 3.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 20.43 -$993.37 million $1.32 12.39

Charlie's has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie's on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

