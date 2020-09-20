Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

