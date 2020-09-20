$895.78 Million in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post sales of $895.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $864.00 million and the highest is $934.60 million. KB Home posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

