Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Benefitfocus by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

