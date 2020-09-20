Analyzing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 18.12% 12.29% 1.30% Capital One Financial 0.74% 1.67% 0.24%

20.5% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.35 $26.28 million $2.25 11.33 Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.02 $5.55 billion $12.09 6.27

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capital One Financial 0 3 13 0 2.81

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $85.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Capital One Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

