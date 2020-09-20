China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) & Ballard Power Systems (OTCMKTS:BLDP) Head to Head Comparison

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Power Equipment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Power Equipment and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares China Power Equipment and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -38.64% -16.53% -12.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Power Equipment and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $106.30 million 36.59 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -99.44

China Power Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products. In addition, it provides technology solutions comprising engineering services and technology transfer services, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Its products are applied to transit bus, rail, material handling, truck, marine, and infrastructure. The company markets its products in China, Germany, the United States, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, and internationally. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.