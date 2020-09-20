IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.47

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.47 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 3457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,589.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 2,207 shares valued at $117,524. Insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

