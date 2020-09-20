Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 123,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 772,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

In other Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies news, Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,783,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,597.85.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

