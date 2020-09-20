RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. RT Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 227,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $680,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.