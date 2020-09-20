Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.59. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

