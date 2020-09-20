Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd (CVE:GUN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.80. Gunpoint Exploration shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

About Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.