Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Telson Mining shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 21,593 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Telson Mining Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

