ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ARYB) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ARYB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.87. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ARYB)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.