Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Cache Exploration shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 41,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $335,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

