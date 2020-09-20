PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

