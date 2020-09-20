Short Interest in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Grows By 11.6%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE MDU opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,478 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 619.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,869 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 871,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.